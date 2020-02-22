ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 671 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 200.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 169.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.97 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average is $164.23.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

