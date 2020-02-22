ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 1,224.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,736 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 44.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,099,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,076,000 after acquiring an additional 948,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,545,000 after acquiring an additional 379,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,273.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 378,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 287.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 329,509 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $69.80 and a 12 month high of $87.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 58.75%.

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

