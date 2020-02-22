ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 97,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,963,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,071.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,968.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,826.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.