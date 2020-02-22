ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.65. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.75. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

