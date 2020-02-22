ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of LNC opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

