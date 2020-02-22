ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,236 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

