ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDW by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,282,000 after purchasing an additional 99,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 792,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05. CDW has a one year low of $90.53 and a one year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

