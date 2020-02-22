ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $179.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.59. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

