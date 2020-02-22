ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 141,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Lennar by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,164,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,535.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 in the last three months. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

