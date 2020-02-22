ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $59,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

NYSE:O opened at $82.44 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.