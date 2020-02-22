ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,031,000 after acquiring an additional 129,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $62.69 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,490. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

