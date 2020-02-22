ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $102,776,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,782,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,274,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 799,494 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,723,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,873,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.