ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Hexcel by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

