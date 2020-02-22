ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,964,000 after buying an additional 295,252 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

