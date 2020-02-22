ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,288 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $34.67 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

AIMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

