ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,195 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,093,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,098,000 after acquiring an additional 153,362 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Colfax by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,533,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after acquiring an additional 136,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 10,323.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,809 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. Colfax Corp has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

