ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.09 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

