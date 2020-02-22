ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $216,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,279.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,077,963. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

