ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 190,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 99,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

NYSE LLY opened at $142.04 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,490,621 shares of company stock valued at $193,040,846. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

