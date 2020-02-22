ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,053,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Chemed by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE opened at $485.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.49 and its 200 day moving average is $436.13. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $313.49 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock worth $2,919,766. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHE. JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.50.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.