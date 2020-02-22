ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in CBRE Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 491.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 348,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,374,000 after buying an additional 289,763 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

