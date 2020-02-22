ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 3,221 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.88, a PEG ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.74.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $818,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,852,072.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,289,865.65. Insiders have sold a total of 239,418 shares of company stock worth $16,275,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

