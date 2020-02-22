ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 225.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 130.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Shares of STE opened at $167.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $168.78.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

