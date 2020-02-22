ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 3,983 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after buying an additional 1,349,262 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

Shares of LW opened at $94.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

