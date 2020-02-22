ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechTarget Inc has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 20,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $501,577.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,639.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 51,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $1,503,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,371 shares of company stock worth $7,433,829 over the last ninety days. 27.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

