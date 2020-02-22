ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 905 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI opened at $50.30 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

