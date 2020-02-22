ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,783 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,534 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,878 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $16,513,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

