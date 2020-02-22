ETRADE Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of THG opened at $136.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.52. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $113.08 and a 52 week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,802. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.