ETRADE Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG opened at $613.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $590.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.68. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.14.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,107 shares of company stock worth $18,544,904 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.