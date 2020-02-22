ETRADE Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after buying an additional 255,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after buying an additional 228,331 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,143,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 211,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,538,000 after buying an additional 140,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after buying an additional 110,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:MAA opened at $147.77 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.