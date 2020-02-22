E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $78,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETFC opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

