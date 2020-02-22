EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EuroDry’s earnings. EuroDry posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EuroDry will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EuroDry.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.62. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter.

EDRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.44 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -0.82.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

