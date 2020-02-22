Euronext (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €88.00 by Deutsche Bank

Euronext (EPA:ENX) received a €88.00 ($102.33) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €75.80 ($88.14).

Shares of EPA:ENX opened at €81.00 ($94.19) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.98. Euronext has a 12 month low of €39.37 ($45.78) and a 12 month high of €61.35 ($71.34).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

