Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) vs. Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Critical Contrast

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -21.24% -15.65% -7.52% Switch 1.48% 3.35% 1.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eventbrite and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 2 2 0 2.50 Switch 0 0 3 0 3.00

Eventbrite currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Switch has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.96%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Switch.

Risk and Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and Switch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $291.61 million 6.07 -$64.08 million ($1.45) -14.47 Switch $405.86 million 10.53 $4.05 million $0.09 196.33

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Switch beats Eventbrite on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

