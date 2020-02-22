EXACT Sciences Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.06) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($2.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $99.98 on Thursday. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 1.36.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 65.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

