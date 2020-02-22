Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -2.50

Media coverage about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a daily sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Facebook’s ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $210.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $52,002.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $573,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,785 shares of company stock worth $15,030,985 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

