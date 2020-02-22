FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $62.01 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 9086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FARO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $935.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

