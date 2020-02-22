Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fannie Mae is the largest non-bank financial services company in the world. It operates pursuant to a federal charter and is one of the nation’s largest sources of financing for home mortgages. Fannie Mae is working to shrink the nation’s homeownership gaps through an American Dream Commitment to increase homeownership rates and serve targeted American families by the end of the decade. (Company Press Release) “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Federal National Mortgage Association from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal National Mortgage Association currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

FNMA stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 2.20.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

