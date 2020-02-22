Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 million and a P/E ratio of -17.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.92. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$4.35 and a 52 week high of C$11.03.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

