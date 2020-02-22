Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Receives Media Impact Rating of -2.89

News articles about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a media sentiment score of -2.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCAU shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

