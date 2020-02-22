Fielmann (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fielmann presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.45 ($79.59).

Shares of FRA FIE opened at €70.90 ($82.44) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.18. Fielmann has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

