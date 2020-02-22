Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Fielmann (FRA:FIE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FIE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.45 ($79.59).

Shares of Fielmann stock opened at €70.90 ($82.44) on Thursday. Fielmann has a one year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a one year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €69.18.

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

