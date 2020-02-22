FIL Ltd Acquires 1,102,314 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.74% of Liberty Global worth $101,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,504,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,335,000 after purchasing an additional 569,470 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,267,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 214,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYK. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

