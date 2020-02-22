FIL Ltd Acquires 25,147 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,403 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,147 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.14% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $94,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

