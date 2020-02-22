FIL Ltd Acquires 69,547 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,547 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.39% of Acuity Brands worth $75,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 179,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE AYI opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.32. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.