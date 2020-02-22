FIL Ltd Buys 151,355 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,668,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $650,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Boston Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,935 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $431.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

