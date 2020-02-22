FIL Ltd Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 667,483 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $115,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 389,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 27,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 845,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,300,000 after purchasing an additional 137,184 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

