FIL Ltd Has $101.17 Million Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,743,530 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.68% of Nutanix worth $101,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nutanix by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,020,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,031,000 after purchasing an additional 68,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 27,099.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,475,000 after buying an additional 1,165,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,712,000 after buying an additional 34,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Nutanix by 9.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 346,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,192.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $524,951.20. Insiders have sold 490,391 shares of company stock worth $16,671,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

NTNX opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.51.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

