FIL Ltd Has $102.56 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 640,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $102,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 331,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after buying an additional 128,053 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $2,369,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $709,000.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $182.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.86.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

