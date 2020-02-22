FIL Ltd Has $115.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FIL Ltd grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 994,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,304 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.56% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $115,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $119.20 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

